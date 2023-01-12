CRANDALL, Texas — The Crandall City Council will consider concept plans for a new Cotton Gin development at the site of the old razed building of the same name.
The council will discuss the concept plan during their January 17, 2023, regularly-scheduled meeting at Crandall City Hall.
The council will also conduct a public hearing to consider a zone change at the 4.456-acre property location in the 1500 block of E U.S. Highway 175.
The developer is requesting a zone change to a planned development overlay district with a base zoning for commercial use of a convenience store with gas pumps, a fast-casual restaurant, and a car wash at the back of the property.
During the meeting, the council will also receive an update from Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Casey Bingham, discuss the city logo preference, and review an Emergency Disaster Preparedness Plan, among other things.