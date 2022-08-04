FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Economic Development Corporation (EDC) has announced a Torchy's Taco location coming to Forney.
The Torchy's Tacos is proposed to build in the Victory Shops at Forney, just south of the Kroger development along U.S. Highway 80.
Although specific construction timelines were available, the Forney EDC hinted at a Q4 2023 opening.
"Get ready to enjoy scratch-made tacos, queso and margaritas in Q4 of 2023!" stated the EDC.
Torchy's Tacos began as a dream, a food truck, and a Vespa in Austin, Texas, and now serves over 90 locations in 13 states.
Current north Texas locations include restaurants in Arlington, Allen, Dallas, Rockwall, Denton, Euless, Fort Worth, Frisco, Irving, Plano, Richardson, and Southlake, among others.