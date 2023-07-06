FORNEY, Texas — Forney remained in the Top 10 list for Hottest Zip Codes for home buyers with OpenDoor's latest report which tracks Mulitple Listing Service (MLS) data across the country.
In its latest report, OpenDoor analyzes the MLS data and ranked Zip codes by total homes which went under contract within 90 days of listing, a sign of the local markets temperature.
Last year, Forney ranked No. 8 on the same list.
According to OpenDoor's 2023 Housing Trends to Watch report, nearly half (49%) of respondents across the U.S. would be motivated to move somewhere new for a more affordable cost of living and half of first-time home buyers say “family” is the top reason they decided to purchase a home in 2022.
For these reasons, OpenDoor's analysis of Forney makes it attractive to home buyers who desire a proximity to major employers while still being a good fit for families.
With that proximity in mind, Forney continues to attract new mid-to-large employers in Amazon and Goodyear and long-time employers in Steve Silver Company, ABOX Packaging, Smurfitt Kappa, and Forney ISD. Recent groundbreakings of Tom Thumb and within the Victory Shops at Forney Marketplace emphasize retailers desire to serve those area residents.