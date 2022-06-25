FORNEY, Texas — Forney ranked No. 8 on OpenDoor's list of the "hottest" real estate markets in the country for mid-year 2022.
OpenDoor released the list on Tuesday of the 20 and based its methodology by analyzing ZIP codes on the Multiple Listing Services (MLS), ranking the ZIP codes by total homes which went into contract within 90 days of listing in 2022.
Another north Texas city, Aubrey, ranked No. 15 on the list.
Forney ranked No. 7 on OpenDoor's list released in January for "Hottest ZIP Codes of 2021."
Texas took half of the Top 20 slots for Hottest Zip Codes. Other Texas cities on the list include New Braunfels (78130), Katy (77494 and 77493), Cypress (77432), San Antonio (78253, 78245 and 78254) and Leander (78641).
- Clarksville, TN – 37042
- Celebration, FL – 34747
- Yukon, OK – 73099
- New Braunfels, TX – 78130
- Loganville, GA – 30052
- Leander, TX – 78641
- Katy, TX – 77494
- Forney, TX – 75126
- Katy, TX – 77493
- Cypress, TX – 77433
- San Antonio, TX – 78253
- Kissimmee, FL – 34746
- Lehi, UT – 84043
- San Diego, CA – 92101
- Aubrey, TX – 76227
- San Antonio, TX – 78245
- Maricopa, AZ – 85138
- San Antonio, TX – 78254
- Winter Garden, FL – 34787
- Bonita Springs, FL – 34135