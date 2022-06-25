open-door

FORNEY, Texas — Forney ranked No. 8 on OpenDoor's list of the "hottest" real estate markets in the country for mid-year 2022.

OpenDoor released the list on Tuesday of the 20 and based its methodology by analyzing ZIP codes on the Multiple Listing Services (MLS), ranking the ZIP codes by total homes which went into contract within 90 days of listing in 2022.

Another north Texas city, Aubrey, ranked No. 15 on the list.

Forney ranked No. 7 on OpenDoor's list released in January for "Hottest ZIP Codes of 2021."

Texas took half of the Top 20 slots for Hottest Zip Codes. Other Texas cities on the list include New Braunfels (78130), Katy (77494 and 77493), Cypress (77432), San Antonio (78253, 78245 and 78254) and Leander (78641).

  1. Clarksville, TN – 37042
  2. Celebration, FL – 34747
  3. Yukon, OK – 73099
  4. New Braunfels, TX – 78130
  5. Loganville, GA – 30052
  6. Leander, TX – 78641
  7. Katy, TX – 77494
  8. Forney, TX – 75126
  9. Katy, TX – 77493
  10. Cypress, TX – 77433
  11. San Antonio, TX – 78253
  12. Kissimmee, FL – 34746
  13. Lehi, UT – 84043
  14. San Diego, CA – 92101
  15. Aubrey, TX – 76227
  16. San Antonio, TX – 78245
  17. Maricopa, AZ – 85138
  18. San Antonio, TX – 78254
  19. Winter Garden, FL – 34787
  20. Bonita Springs, FL – 34135

