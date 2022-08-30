KAUFMAN, Texas — The Kaufman Economic Development Corporation (KEDC) is pleased to announce the creation of a new incentive program aimed at attracting new destination businesses to the historic downtown square.
The Downtown Destination Matching Grant program aims to attract new destination-oriented businesses to the square that will enhance additional retail, dining and shopping experiences for Kaufman area residents and visitors.
Kaufman EDC Executive Director Stewart McGregor said, “I am excited to work with our downtown merchants and property owners in the creation of this new tool to attract businesses that will enhance Kaufman’s historic charm and quality of life. As the fastest growing county in the nation and one of 254 county seats in the State of Texas, Kaufman’s square offers tremendous opportunity to pick up additional unique retail, dining and shopping options that will draw in dollars from surrounding areas.”
The grant program provides up to $25,000 in matching funds for fixed site improvements to new businesses that locate on the square and surrounding area based on application and approval by the KEDC Board of Directors. Qualifying businesses include specialty retail, new and unique dining concepts, breweries, wineries, distilleries and entertainment uses. A bonus portion of the incentive targets businesses that plan to be open in the evening at least two nights per week in an effort to expand downtown nightlife.
Businesses interested in the program can contact KEDC Executive Director Stewart McGregor for more information on the program at (972) 932-5332 or smcgregor@kaufmantx.org.