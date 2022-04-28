FORNEY, Texas — Kohl's and LA Fitness will anchor a new retail center in Forney should plans for their preliminary plat, final plat, and site plan see approval from the Forney Planning and Zoning Commission and Forney City Council in May.
Kohl's would be a long-time-coming approval as the City of Forney was first approached by the retailer in 2009.
On Thursday, May 5, 2022, the Forney Planning and Zoning Commission will discuss and consider the preliminary plat, final plat, and site plan for five lots on 15.976 acres south of the Kroger Marketplace development.
Plans call for two anchors to the development — a 55,596-square foot Kohl's department store and an approximate 30,000-square foot fitness facility which has been identified to inForney.com as an LA Fitness location.
There are also three unnamed retail locations included in the plans. The location identified as Retail A is 15,860 square feet, Retail B is 30,450 square feet, and Retail C is 6,000 square feet.
According to the site plan, Sephora may open its shop-in-shop concept, "Sephora at Kohl's," inside of the Kohl's anchor location. The first in-shop Sephora at Kohl's opens tomorrow in Waxhaw, North Carolina. Nearby Kohl's locations in Mesquite, Garland, and Rockwall are scheduled to remodel to include the Sephora at Kohl's model and design.
The Forney Marketplace development was originally approved by council in 2011 and paved the way for the Kroger development.
"The property will have shared driveway access to Marketplace Boulevard, Trailhouse Lane, and the highway 80 frontage road. Permitted uses are those allowed by the Forney Marketplace Planned Development, including retail and restaurant," according to plans submitted with the City of Forney. "The elevation plans show that texture base wall and brick are the primary exterior materials. Parking is provided above the planned development requirement of one space per two-hundred and fifty square feet. Shared parking is permitted throughout the entire planned development boundaries."
"The landscape plan shows trees required by the street frontage area and the number of parking spaces. The landscape plan meets the requirements of the zoning ordinance."
A separate site plan request for a future Lot2A building will be made at a later date, according to the agenda item's summary report.
If approved by the planning and zoning commission, the plans will go before the Forney City Council at their next May meeting.