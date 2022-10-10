KAUFMAN, Texas — The largest mixed-use development in Kaufman history, South Pointe Park, will break ground this Thursday, October 13, 2022.
The $130 million public-private, mixed-use development will feature a 147,000-square foot sportsplex, a hotel, apartments, townhomes, retail pads, office space, and restaurants. Developers also say there will be a project-wide trail system connected to adjacent attractions and future-proposed developments.
The ground breaking will be held on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the site of the development on South Houston Street at the State Highway (SH) 34 Bypass.
The 52 acres for the project were conveyed by the City of Kaufman.
“Cedar Crest approached the city with a great concept,” stated Kaufman City Manager Mike Slye. “We strongly believe this development will bring significant attention, activity, and jobs to the area.”
City planners and the developer hope the community will be destination for entertainment and a place to live, work, play, and walk.
The anchor of the development, the sportsplex, will have a unique facility with the ability to stage and hosts events and tournaments — many simultaneously, such as basketball, volleyball, pickleball, and bowling. The facility will feature eight basketball courts, 16 volleyball courts, 16 pickleball courts, batting cages, indoor turf, and eight bowling lanes.
"We wanted this to be a gathering spot because of its tremendous potential,” read a statement, in part, from Cedar Crest managing partner and CEO Dr. David L. Willis. "...the City of Kaufman was an ideal partner and location."
Additionally, the Kaufman Independent School District has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to hold and host its sports activities inside the facility. Clear Water, Florida-based Sports Facilities Management, the nation’s leading sports management company, will manage the facility, according to Cedar Crest Development.
The sportsplex, a 100-key hotel, three retail pads, and a gas station are planned for Phase 1, which has an estimated completion date in Fall 2024.
The total development is expected to be completed over five years.
Phase 2 will include approximately 100 market-rate apartments with attached 10,000-square feet of retail, additional retail, and a three-story office building with an expected completion in 2025. Phase 3 will include approximately 69 stand-alone townhomes for sale, market-rate apartments, and restaurants with an expected completion in 2026.
Community features will include the walking trails throughout, a splash pad, and several opportunities for feature artwork.
Developers estimate the project will create 250 jobs and, Dr. Willis states, will have added emphasis on local community hiring and minority business inclusion at a 35%-rate goal.
The developer estimates the project will have a $100 million impact in the area over the next 20 years and a projected annual visitors count of 250,000 upon completion.