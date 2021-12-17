KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Light, Sirens & Hope were the hallmarks to Thursday night’s 6th Annual Gift of Hope which took place across Kaufman County.
A caravan of first responders in their patrol units and fire trucks took over 300 local children Christmas shopping in Terrell, Kaufman and Forney at their local Walmart stores.
The Gift of Hope is a partnership between REACH Child Placing Agency and Kaufman County churches, law enforcement agencies, first responders, local officials and school districts. The groups work together to provide underserved children with Christmas gifts while creating positive interactions and lasting memories with local leaders.
Organizers pair children with a first responder who helps them with their shopping. Each child is able to pick out whatever they want most for Christmas. Walmart associates dedicate cashiers and checkout lines for the children before being taken to an after party that includes dinner, wrapping gifts, visits from Santa and lots of holiday joy. This event happens simultaneously at three sites across the county.
All of the funds for Gift of Hope are donated by local churches, civic groups, elected officials, businesses and private donations.
Gift of Hope 2021 was co-chaired by Kaufman County Constable Pct. 4 Vanessa Brooks and inForney.com publisher, Bryant Martin.
“We are extremely grateful to First Baptist Church of Terrell, First Baptist Church of Kaufman and First Baptist Church of Forney for hosting our participants and volunteers for Gift of Hope this year,” Brooks said. “The opportunity they provide us to visit and eat with these kids after the shopping to wrap packages and love on them, makes Gift of Hope extremely special.”
Originated in Terrell by REACH founder and executive director Tammy Paragoud, Gift of Hope has grown exponentially the last six years to encompass the entire county. This was the first year for Forney to host Gift of Hope.
“The Forney community is grateful to REACH Child Agency and the Gift of Hope and its volunteers for bringing this to our hometown,” said Forney Mayor, Amanda Lewis. “We had the best time, which filled our hearts as much as those we served. ‘Community’ as it was designed to be,” Lewis said.
Lewis and Kaufman Mayor Jeff Jordan have been great supporters of Gift of Hope.
Special thanks to all Kaufman County Constables and their deputies, all Kaufman County Justice of the Peace, Terrell Fire Department, Kaufman Fire Department, Scurry Fire Department, Forney Fire Department, Ables Springs Fire Department, Kemp Fire Department, Mabank Fire Department, Rosser Fire Department, Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office, Terrell Police Department, Kaufman Police Department, Forney Police Department, Crandall Police Department, Police Department, Kemp Police Department, Mabank Police Department, Mabank ISD Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers, CareFlite, Judge Tracy Gray, Judge Bobby Rich, Judge Casey Blair, Judge Shelton Gibbs and the Kaufman County District Attorney’s Office, Commissioner Skeet Phillips and Commissioner Terry Barber.
Officers and first responders say that the night was one they will remember.
“The community rallied together, and we accomplished the biggest turnout ever. This is a Christmas they will never forget,” said Pct. 2 Constable, Jason Johnson.
Unique to Kaufman County, Gift of Hope has proven to be successful at attracting volunteers and donors to make the event possible.
“The success of Gift of Hope is dependent on our local community, and we could not have served even one child without the generous support of our countless volunteers, law enforcement and first responders, and all of our partners – but most importantly, our donors,” Martin said.
“Gift of Hope is a testament to over 300 children and their families that they live in a community that cares. It is the single best night of the year in Kaufman County.” Martin said.
To donate to Gift of Hope, go to reachcpatx.org. The organization will continue to meet the demands for need up until Christmas Eve. Any remaining funds will be used towards next Christmas.