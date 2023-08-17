FORNEY, Texas — Forney and its surrounding communities are about to experience a burst of Hawaiian flavors and culture as Mo' Bettahs, the Utah-based and Hawaiin founded eatery, prepares for its grand opening in late September.
This marks Mo' Bettahs' fourth location in north Texas, a testament to its expanding popularity outside its origins in Utah. The anticipation for the Forney location is palpable, promising a genuine Hawaiian island barbecue experience for locals.
Current north Texas Mo' Bettahs restaurants are located in Mansfield, North Dallas, and Plano.
Mo' Bettahs was born from the vision of Kimo and Kalani Mack in 2008, aiming to transport diners to the vibrant culinary scene of 'Oahu, Hawaii, where they grew up. Their commitment to authenticity shines through their menu, featuring delectable offerings like teriyaki chicken, steak, kalua pig, katsu chicken, and more, accompanied by their signature macaroni salad and steamed rice. The Forney establishment, like its siblings, will be corporate-owned, as the brand is not currently pursuing franchising opportunities.
Embracing the Aloha Spirit: Mo' Bettahs' Hawaiian Journey
Serving 43 locations across states like Utah, Idaho, Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, and Kansas, Mo' Bettahs has successfully blended the heart of the Pacific with the American dining landscape. The company's partnership with Savory Restaurant Fund propelled its expansion, capturing the essence of the Hawaiian plate lunch tradition and sharing it with diverse communities. The brand's mission to spread the aloha spirit continues to drive its growth, promising more locations in the months and years ahead.
The Unique Island Experience of Mo' Bettahs
At Mo' Bettahs, it's not just about the food; it's about immersing patrons in the rich Hawaiian culture. Each store's design elements reflect this, from plantation-style tin roofs reminiscent of the founders' grandparent's home on Kauaʻi to surfboards that have graced Hawaiian waters. Steersman paddles adorn the walls, symbolizing guidance and leadership, much like the role they play in Hawaiʻi's official team sport, outrigger canoeing. Even the Hawaiʻi state flag hangs with pride, a tribute to the brand's heritage.
The Symbol of Aloha: Shaka at Mo' Bettahs
One of the most recognizable symbols of aloha is the shaka, a hand gesture that exudes positivity and happiness. Mo' Bettahs encourages visitors to throw up a shaka, a simple act that embodies sentiments like "Right on," "take it easy," and "hang loose." It's a unifying gesture that resonates with the diverse ocean lifestyle that Hawaiʻi locals cherish.
A Taste of Hawaii in Forney
As the late September grand opening in Forney approaches, the community is poised to embrace the unique Mo' Bettahs experience. With its genuine Hawaiian flavors, heartfelt design elements, and commitment to sharing the aloha spirit, Mo' Bettahs promises to be more than just a restaurant; it's a cultural bridge between the Lone Star State and the islands of Hawaii.
Texans will soon find themselves transported to the tranquil shores of the Pacific, savoring the taste of authenticity and community that Mo' Bettahs effortlessly brings to every plate.