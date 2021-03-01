TERRELL, Texas (Terrell Chamber of Commerce) — The Terrell Chamber of Commerce is hosting their Inaugural Clay Shoot on Friday, March 5, 2021 from 11:30 AM – 5:00 PM at Texas Gun Ranch in Terrell.
The Terrell Chamber is a non-profit organization and all funds raised go back into supporting local businesses and the community through scholarships and events.
“In 2020 we had to cancel Terrell Jubilee for the first time ever, and our auction was held online instead of in person,” said Carlton Tidwell, President & CEO, Terrell Chamber of Commerce / CVB. “While we fared much better than expected given the circumstances, we thought we’d try something new to try and make up for some of that lost income.”
Registration for the Clay Shoot is $150/shooter and it includes lunch and ammunition, which is a real plus in this day of ammo shortage. Shooters need to bring your own shotgun and eye protection.
You can register individually or as a team of four (4) for $600. There will be prizes for the head overall shooter, as well as team prizes for 1st through 3rd place teams.
There are also raffle items up for grabs. You can view raffle items and purchase tickets in advance or in person during the event. You do not need to be present to win.
“We are so thankful for the continuous support of our local businesses,” said Tidwell. “They make it possible for us to continue to support our community.”
The presenting sponsor for the Terrell Chamber of Commerce Inaugural Clay Shoot is the Platinum Collection of dealerships. Our Silver Sponsors are Legacy Ag Credit and U-Rent-It Sales & Service and Bronze Sponsors are Eddie Deen & Company Catering and Hickory Roots BBQ.
Learn more, register and purchase raffle tickets at www.terrelltexas.com/clay-shoot.