TERRELL, Texas — Kaufman County is one of the fastest-growing counties in the United States, and Terrell is a great picture of that growth.
In June, the Terrell City Council reviewed the Strategic Plan, which contains valuable stats and a clear picture of what Alison Walker, the Public Information Officer for Terrell, called “unprecedented growth.”
According to the document, Terrell saw 209 single-family home permits, 18 commercial building permits, and 1,747 total permits processed during the 2022 fiscal year. The document also included projections for Terrell ISD to see enrollment at 5,750 students by 2026, up from 4,962 students in 2021-2022.
Earlier this year, the Terrell City Council approved an Airport Master Plan and Business Plan illustrating how the city can attract more aeronautical companies and larger aircraft.
Looking at Downtown Terrell, the work to revitalize the iconic region is yielding results.
Raylan Smith, the Downtown Project Manager, said the city has recently helped several business owners open their doors.
"We are very excited about continuing redevelopment in our historic downtown. Working in conjunction with our Park and Downtown Improvement Corporation, the City has recently assisted several property owners in opening businesses downtown,” said Raylan Smith.
One of those new businesses is The French Soiree, located on Moore. Owned by photographer Christina McDaniel, she turned one of Downtown’s older buildings into a beautiful studio with many fantastic backdrops. You can see more by visiting her Facebook page.
Raylan Smith says they meet with developers and business owners weekly who are interested in being part of downtown excitement.
“In addition, we continue to meet with business owners and developers every week who want to be a part of our growth,” said Raylan.
Recently, VanTrust purchased sixty acres in Terrell to build a warehouse and industrial park. They are also building a distribution center just west on Highway 80 in Forney.
Baylor Healthcare Clinic maintains a 50-acre tract near Buc-ee's and more restaurant/retail development are approving plats and moving dirt. Amongst those restaurants is the Austin-based Chuy's Mexican Restaurant, which council approved the plans for earlier in 2023, and a proposed Twin Peaks.
TXDOT is working on the U.S. Highway 80, State Highway 205, and Farm-to-Market 148 interchange, which will help alleviate some traffic congestion in a bustling region.
Back in downtown, on September 16, 2023, the City of Terrell and Terrell Chamber of Commerce are hosting a fun-filled morning exploring the city's historical and new murals. The mural walk, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., is self-guided and includes a mural walk interactive activities passport and associated prizes, a paint-by-numbers mural, and specials from area merchants.
“This will be a family fun event that you will not want to miss,” said Chamber Tourism Director Sharon Harper.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Kaufman County saw an increase of 18.6% in population between April 2020 and July 2022. With that growth comes the need for jobs, infrastructure, and housing. Terrell is stepping up to the challenge.