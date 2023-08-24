TERRELL, Texas — Renowned Texas country music star Randy Rogers is set to autograph bottles of his signature whiskey at Boo's Beverage Center before a concert in Terrell on Friday, August 25, 2023.
The musician, known for his chart-topping hits, will be making an appearance at Boo's Liquor store before his scheduled performance at Silver Saloon.
Fans will have the opportunity to meet the star and get their bottles of his signature whiskey autographed. Purchase of a new bottle is required for autograph and the event is 21 and up.
Boo's Beverage Center is located at 305 East Interstate Highway 20. A tasting event for the whiskey will be held from 3 until 6 p.m. Bottle signing will be from 4 until 5 p.m.
Rogers' Hefeweizen Whiskey - a blend of Straight Wheat Whiskeys lightly macerated with Lemon Peel and Clove. Slow River Blend is a whiskey that goes down easy, like tubing down the river with a soft breeze on a sunny day, according to the brand's website.
"I am an avid Whiskey drinker," Boo's Beverage Center owner Raj tells inForney.com. "This Whiskey is smooth and great over ice."
"The natural Lemon flavor makes it my new favorite for a Texas Old Fashion with Brown Sugar muddled with an orange slice," he says. "Having an amazing artist like Randy bringing this whiskey to market will make it a household name."
The concert, part of the star's ongoing tour, will take place later in the evening after the signing event at Silver Saloon, just south of Interstate Highway 20 from the tasting and signing event. Doors open at 8 p.m. See the Silver Saloon's website, here, for more information and ticketing.
Boo’s has been in Terrell since 1967 and family owned and operated since day one. Raj and his wife moved here from Nashville in 2019 and purchased the store to enjoy retirement while surrounding himself in his hobby of Whiskey and high-end Tequila.