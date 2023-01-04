KAUFMAN, Texas — Tony Collins Art, the City of Kaufman and the Kaufman Economic Development Corporation are pleased to announce the relocation of Tony Collins Art from the Dallas Cedars District to the Historic Downtown Kaufman Square. They have purchased the former Kaufman City Hall, Fire Station and Senior Center property at 112 S. Jackson Street with plans to renovate the property to its original historic façade, which will serve as their new company headquarters.
In addition to the purchase and renovation of the property, Tony Collins Art will also provide a piece of custom public art that will be displayed on the downtown square.
Tony Collins Art makes custom lighting, art and metal work. They have operated in Dallas since 1996 and have completed work across the country for many restaurants including Chili’s, Uncle Julio’s, On the Border and Dickey’s BBQ. In addition, several of their custom light features hang in some of Dallas’ most prominent skyscrapers. They are best known for being commissioned to build a custom, rotating structure to showcase Dallas’ original, iconic 1934 ExxonMobil Pegasus at the Omni Dallas Hotel. In 2015 they relocated the original enamel sign that had been retired to storage in 2000.
“We are really looking forward to our future in Kaufman,” said Tony Collins. “We love working on restoration projects and can’t wait to bring some life back into this historic building. We were so excited to find out the building was also Kaufman’s original Fire Department. Ronnie Davis, the Kaufman Fire Chief let us scan some historic photos that date back to 1926, and we plan to display them prominently,” he added. Collins also asks that anyone who has old photos or stories about the property, please forward them to info@tonycollinsart.com or call 214-566-4043, so they may be incorporated into the project.
As the county seat of the nation’s fastest growing county, the City of Kaufman has seen an uptick in new businesses looking to locate in and around the downtown square. As the community grows, the City is working intentionally with businesses and developers that embrace a vision of sustainable high quality growth. Kaufman Mayor Jeff Jordan stated, “It’s great to see this historic building being preserved, restored and put to good use once again. I’m excited to see the Tony Collins group get started and I’m proud to welcome them to Kaufman.” Kaufman City Manager Mike Slye added, “We are really excited to welcome Tony Collins Art to Kaufman. They will be another valuable piece to our downtown square culture.”
The Kaufman Economic Development Corporation has prioritized recruiting new destination businesses that will further enhance retail, tourism and historic preservation initiatives in the downtown square area. “The relocation of Tony Collins Art to Downtown Kaufman will bring a major boost to our downtown as we work to bring in unique businesses that enhance our revitalization efforts. Their move to Kaufman along with other recent relocations and expansions of related custom design and furnishings businesses adds to our City’s emerging design district microcosm that we are seeking to capitalize on,” said Stewart McGregor, Executive Director of the Kaufman Economic Development Corporation.
Tony Collins Art anticipates renovation completion and opening no later than mid-2024. For more information on Tony Collins Art and their products, please visit www.tonycollinsart.com. Businesses interested in locating in Kaufman or the downtown square are encouraged to contact the Kaufman Economic Development Corporation at (972) 932-5332 or smcgregor@kaufmantx.org.