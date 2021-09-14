KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — An 80-year-old Kaufman County woman has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of her daughter earlier today.
At approximately 4:40 p.m., the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call regarding a domestic disturbance in the 12000 block of Farm-to-Market (FM) 1836.
Upon arrival at the location, deputies discovered a 52-year-old Connie Lynn Helms deceased of an apparent gunshot wound to her shoulder.
The woman's mother, 80-year-old Margaret Ann Johnston, was arrested and charged with murder. A judge set her bond at $1 million during an arraignment hearing on Wednesday morning.
The victim's body was transported to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.
Kaufman County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Scott Whitaker says the investigation remains ongoing.