KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — An 83-year-old Kaufman County man was arrested early this morning after Kaufman County Sheriff's Office investigators executed a narcotics search warrant — seizing methamphetamine, cocaine, cash, and paraphernalia.
This morning, June 25, 2021, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant on County Road 120 in the Hiram area of Kaufman County.
There, sheriff's office investigators discovered 651 grams of methamphetamines, 20 grams of cocaine, $4,969 U.S. Dollars, digital scales, and packaging materials.
83-year-old Bobby Dee Countryman was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 greater than 400 grams,a first-degree felony, and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 greater than or equal to four grams and less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony.
Bond information was not available as of press time.