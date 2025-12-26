Community Concern Grows Over Frequent Train Blockages in Forney

Published: December 26, 2025 By Mandy Travis
In recent weeks, residents of Forney have expressed increasing frustration over frequent train blockages that have disrupted traffic at key crossings throughout the city. The situation has raised questions about the impact on daily commutes and the overall effectiveness of local infrastructure.

Recent Incidents and Updates

On December 23, the Forney Police Department provided an update via their Facebook page, stating that all train crossings were clear as of 7:30 AM. However, the announcement came after a series of delays caused by maintenance work on a train located in the downtown area, which had blocked the Bois D’Arc, Center Street, and Chestnut Street crossings.

During this incident, Union Pacific Railway estimated that the train would be operational again within 30 to 90 minutes, urging drivers to utilize alternative routes such as the FM 548 crossing or Gateway, both of which remained open to normal traffic.

Community Reactions

The ongoing train blockages have sparked a lively conversation among residents. Commenters on social media have voiced their concerns, with one resident, Brandon West, asking if such disruptions would become a weekly occurrence. Another user, Matthew Malone, recalled a past bond election aimed at building a bridge over the tracks in downtown Forney, which was ultimately redirected to a location west of town to alleviate traffic near the new Costco. Malone expressed disappointment that the needs of the downtown community, which serves over 20,000 visitors daily, may have been overlooked.

Impact on Daily Life

These train blockages not only disrupt traffic flow but also raise broader questions about infrastructure planning and community priorities. As Forney continues to grow, residents are eager for solutions that will accommodate both current and future transportation needs.

On December 12, another update from Union Pacific indicated that the train had resumed movement, allowing affected crossings to operate normally once again. However, with mechanical issues causing delays and blockages, it is clear that this is a situation that requires ongoing attention.

Looking Ahead

As Forney navigates these challenges, it is crucial for city leaders and residents to engage in open discussions about infrastructure solutions that will benefit the community as a whole. The ongoing dialogue and community feedback will be vital in shaping the future of Forney's transportation network.

