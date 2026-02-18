North Forney High School Pom Team Clinches Historic National Championship Title

Published: February 18, 2026 By Michael Robbins
North Forney High School Pom Team Clinches Historic National Championship Title

In a thrilling display of talent and dedication, the North Forney High School Varsity NDA Small Team Pom has made history by securing their first-ever national championship title. The excitement was palpable as the news broke on Facebook, where the Fine Arts department proudly announced, “AND WE HAV...

North Forney High School Pom Team Clinches Historic National Championship Title

In a thrilling display of talent and dedication, the North Forney High School Varsity NDA Small Team Pom has made history by securing their first-ever national championship title. The excitement was palpable as the news broke on Facebook, where the Fine Arts department proudly announced, “AND WE HAVE ANOTHER WINNER!!!”

A Momentous Achievement for NFHS

This remarkable victory marks a significant milestone for the North Forney Falcons, showcasing the hard work and perseverance of the athletes involved. The team’s outstanding performance not only earned them the title but also solidified their place in the annals of NFHS history.

Celebrating the Champions

The achievement is a testament to the dedication of the team members, their coaches, and the entire North Forney community. The support from fans and families has been instrumental in motivating the athletes to push their limits and strive for greatness.

As the excitement continues to resonate throughout the school, the Falcons’ Pom team is set to be celebrated in the upcoming school events, where they will have the opportunity to showcase their championship routine once more.

Looking Ahead

With this national title under their belt, the NFHS Pom team is poised to build upon this success in future competitions. The Falcons are eager to defend their title and inspire the next generation of performers at North Forney High School.

Congratulations to the NFHS Varsity NDA Small Team Pom — your hard work has paid off, and you have made the entire community proud!

More Images

634648735_1416318073838386_7502671856376628990_n.jpg
635186225_1416314533838740_8315163912737460603_n.jpg

Related Articles

Healing With Heart: Angel Chiropractic Innovative Back Pain Clinic in Forney, TX
Healing With Heart: Angel Chiropractic Innovative Back Pain Clinic in Forney, TX

Healing With Heart: Angel Chiropractic Innovative Back Pain Clinic in Forney, TX

February 18, 2026 Read More
Kaufman County Primary: Day 1 Early Voting Insights
Kaufman County Primary: Day 1 Early Voting Insights

Kaufman County Primary: Day 1 Early Voting Insights

February 18, 2026 Read More
DPS Arrests Man on Felony Solicitation of Prostitution Charges
DPS Arrests Man on Felony Solicitation of Prostitution Charges

DPS Arrests Man on Felony Solicitation of Prostitution Charges

February 18, 2026 Read More
Appeals Court Dismisses Personal Injury Claims Against Rockwall-Heath Cheerleading Coaches
Appeals Court Dismisses Personal Injury Claims Against Rockwall-Heath Cheerleading Coaches

Appeals Court Dismisses Personal Injury Claims Against Rockwall-Heath Cheerleading Coaches

February 18, 2026 Read More
Kaufman County Jail Releases: A Comprehensive Overview of Recent Activity
Kaufman County Jail Releases: A Comprehensive Overview of Recent Activity

Kaufman County Jail Releases: A Comprehensive Overview of Recent Activity

February 17, 2026 Read More
Kaufman County Early Voting: What Voters Need to Know About Propositions
Kaufman County Early Voting: What Voters Need to Know About Propositions

Kaufman County Early Voting: What Voters Need to Know About Propositions

As early voting commences across Kaufman County, voters will encounter more than just candidates on their ballots. Both the Republican and Democratic parties have introduced a series of "propositions"—statements that prompt a "Yes" or "No" vote on key policy goals.It is essential to recognize that t...

February 17, 2026 Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
×