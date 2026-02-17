Kaufman County Jail Releases: A Comprehensive Overview of Recent Activity

Published: February 17, 2026 By inForney News Desk
The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office has published its latest report detailing the release of 59 individuals from the Kaufman County Jail during the period from February 13 to February 16, 2026. This long weekend witnessed a variety of activities, ranging from individuals exiting due to "time served" to others commencing strict weekend-only sanction programs.

Numbers and Charges

Although the report cites 59 total releases, the actual number of individual offenses processed was significantly higher, as many individuals faced multiple charges.

The charges varied widely, but several trends emerged over this four-day period:

Driving While Intoxicated (DWI)

At least nine individuals were released following DWI charges, with several facing second or third offenses.

Weapon and Drug Offenses

There were numerous releases related to Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon and Possession of Controlled Substances.

Theft and Property Crimes

Charges spanned from minor shoplifting incidents to more serious offenses such as Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Theft of Property valued up to $2,500.

Weekend Jail Sentences

The report also highlights several individuals serving specialized weekend sentences, a common practice aimed at enabling them to maintain employment while fulfilling their legal obligations:

N. Onyeje Jr.: Released on February 15 after reporting for a weekend stint. He is scheduled to serve 90 days on weekends through August 2026 for Online Solicitation of a Minor.

D. McDaniel: Released on February 13 after completing 240 days of a weekend-only sentence for a DWI second offense.

High-Bond Releases

Several individuals secured their release after posting significant bonds for serious felony charges:

Elijah Williams: Posted bond for a combined set of charges including Evading Arrest with a Vehicle ($50,000 bond), Possession of a Controlled Substance ($10,000 bond), and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle ($5,000 bond).

Malik Boss: Released after posting a $50,000 bond for Possession of a Controlled Substance (PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G).

  • Lee Stone: Released on February 14 following charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, with bonds totaling $150,000.

Local Impacts

Other notable releases included Demetrius Daquan Cosby, who faced charges of Assault on a Public Servant and Terroristic Threat of Family/Household, and Travis Ray Ward, who was released after posting a $25,000 bond for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

It is essential to note that those who make bail are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

