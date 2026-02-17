Kaufman County Early Voting: What Voters Need to Know About Propositions

Kaufman County Early Voting: What Voters Need to Know About Propositions

As early voting commences across Kaufman County, voters will encounter more than just candidates on their ballots. Both the Republican and Democratic parties have introduced a series of "propositions"—statements that prompt a "Yes" or "No" vote on key policy goals.

Understanding Primary Resolutions

It is essential to recognize that these propositions are non-binding opinion polls. They lack the force of law and do not result in immediate changes to statutes or the state constitution. Instead, they function as a litmus test for party leadership, allowing them to gauge which issues resonate most with their base. The outcomes often influence the party’s official platform and shape the legislative agenda for the upcoming session in Austin.

Republican Party Propositions

The Republican ballot presents 10 propositions concentrated on fiscal discipline, education, and government reform.

Taxation & Spending: Prop 1 proposes assessing property taxes at the purchase price and phasing them out entirely over six years. Prop 2 seeks voter approval for local budget tax increases.

Education & Healthcare: Prop 4 inquires whether public schools should teach that life begins at fertilization, while Prop 5 suggests banning gender and reproductive clinics in K-12 schools.

Immigration & Law: Prop 8 advocates for ending public services for illegal immigrants to alleviate taxpayer burdens. Prop 10 proposes a formal ban on Sharia Law.

Governance: Prop 9 aims to prevent the Republican-controlled Legislature from awarding committee chairmanships to Democrats.

Democratic Party Propositions

The Democratic ballot includes 13 propositions focused on social services, civil rights, and infrastructure.

Healthcare & Rights: Prop 1 assesses support for expanding Medicaid, while Prop 3 affirms the right to make independent healthcare decisions, including reproductive rights.

Economic Relief: Prop 11 suggests shifting the federal tax burden onto the wealthiest citizens, and Prop 9 advocates for raising school and state employee salaries to match the national average.

Civil Rights: Prop 10 proposes a ban on racially motivated redistricting and the establishment of a non-partisan redistricting board.

Public Safety: Prop 13 supports "red flag" laws to prevent individuals with a history of domestic abuse from acquiring firearms.

Legal Reform: Prop 8 calls for the legalization of cannabis and the automatic expungement of past low-level cannabis offenses.

Voting Logistics in Kaufman County

To participate in these primaries, you must be a registered voter in Kaufman County.

Event Dates

Early Voting: February 17 – February 27, 2026

Primary Election Day: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Where to Vote (Early Voting Locations):

Kaufman: Kaufman County Library, 3790 S. Houston Street.

Forney: Forney Sub Courthouse, 200 E. Main Street.

Terrell: Terrell Sub Courthouse, 408 E. College Street.

Kemp: Kemp Sub Courthouse, 103 N. Main Street.

Requirements:

Bring a valid photo ID (e.g., Texas Driver’s License). Since this is a primary election, you will need to choose to vote on either the Democratic or Republican ballot, but not both.