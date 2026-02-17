Kaufman County: A Rising Star in U.S. Population Growth

The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau confirms what locals see every day in the construction of new neighborhoods and busier intersections: Kaufman County is officially one of the fastest-growing regions in the United States.

Between July 2023 and July 2024, Kaufman County saw a staggering 6% population increase, making it the second fastest-growing county in the nation for that period. This rapid expansion follows a consistent trend; since 2020, the county’s population has grown by more than a third—an increase of over 50,000 residents.

Latest Census Data

Readers often ask why "current" news uses data that seems a year behind. The U.S. Census Bureau operates on a "Vintage" release schedule. While the Bureau released national and state-level totals for 2025 in January 2026, official county-level rankings for 2025 are not scheduled for release until March 2026.

This "data lag" exists because the Census Bureau must verify millions of records including births, deaths, and migration patterns (IRS and Medicare data) to ensure the accuracy of local numbers. However, more recent "bridge" data is available from state agencies.

The 2025 & 2026 Outlook

While we wait for the official March 2026 Census update, the Texas Demographic Center and local analysts have provided interim estimates that show the boom isn't slowing:

January 1, 2025 Estimate: The Texas Demographic Center placed Kaufman County at approximately 208,943 residents at the start of last year.

2026 Projection: Current growth models from World Population Review project Kaufman County will surpass 220,000 residents by the end of 2026.

Growth Rate: Even as national growth slowed to 0.5% in 2025, Kaufman County is maintaining a growth rate roughly 10 times the national average.

The National and State Leaderboards

Kaufman County’s 6% growth rate was surpassed only by Dawson County, Georgia (6.4%). Texas continues to dominate the national growth charts, claiming four of the top ten fastest-growing counties in the country:

#2 Kaufman County, TX (6.0%)

#5 Liberty County, TX (5.4%)

#6 Montgomery County, TX (5.1%)

#9 Caldwell County, TX (4.5%)

The "Forney Factor"

In the heart of this growth is Forney, which remains a primary entry point for new residents. With the projected population of Kaufman County estimated to hit 220,000 soon, the development gap between Forney and Terrell is rapidly closing, creating a continuous corridor of housing and retail along Highway 80 and I-20.

Sources: U.S. Census Bureau (Vintage 2024/2025), Texas Demographic Center, The Texas Tribune, and World Population Review.