DPS Arrests Man on Felony Solicitation of Prostitution Charges

Published: February 18, 2026 By inForney News Desk
DPS Arrests Man on Felony Solicitation of Prostitution Charges

FORNEY, TX — According to the Kaufman Sheriff's Inmate Roster a 41-year-old man, Marcarlas Savalon Wright, was taken into custody on Tuesday morning, February 17, 2026, facing a felony charge of Solicitation of Prostitution. The arrest, conducted by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), occurred at 9:42 AM, according to Kaufman County Jail records. Mr. Wright is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Understanding the Charge:

Under Texas Penal Code § 43.021, "Solicitation of Prostitution" is no longer treated as a simple misdemeanor.

Following legislative changes aimed at curbing human trafficking by targeting the "demand" side, this offense is now classified as a State Jail Felony for first-time offenders. The law applies to anyone who knowingly offers or agrees to pay a fee to another person to engage in sexual conduct.

The Potential Legal Consequences

Because the charge is a State Jail Felony, the stakes for the accused are significantly higher than in years past. If convicted, the range of punishment includes:

  • Confinement: Between 180 days and 2 years in a Texas State Jail facility.

  • Fines: A financial penalty of up to $10,000.

  • Permanent Record: As a felony, a conviction carries long-term implications for employment, housing, and civil liberties.

What Happens Next?

Mr. Wright was processed into the Kaufman County Jail and assigned to housing unit C1B-05. The next steps in the legal process typically involve:

  1. Magistration: A hearing where a bond amount is set and the defendant is formally notified of the felony charge.

  2. The Grand Jury: In Texas, felony charges must be presented to a Grand Jury to determine if there is "probable cause" to move forward with a trial.

  3. Defense Review: Legal counsel will review the evidence provided by the arresting agency (Texas DPS) to determine the best course of action for the defense.

More Images

Kaufman County Jail - Inmate Details.png

Related Articles

North Forney High School Pom Team Clinches Historic National Championship Title
North Forney High School Pom Team Clinches Historic National Championship Title

North Forney High School Pom Team Clinches Historic National Championship Title

In a thrilling display of talent and dedication, the North Forney High School Varsity NDA Small Team Pom has made history by securing their first-ever national championship title. The excitement was palpable as the news broke on Facebook, where the Fine Arts department proudly announced, “AND WE HAV...

February 18, 2026 Read More
Healing With Heart: Angel Chiropractic Innovative Back Pain Clinic in Forney, TX
Healing With Heart: Angel Chiropractic Innovative Back Pain Clinic in Forney, TX

Healing With Heart: Angel Chiropractic Innovative Back Pain Clinic in Forney, TX

February 18, 2026 Read More
Kaufman County Primary: Day 1 Early Voting Insights
Kaufman County Primary: Day 1 Early Voting Insights

Kaufman County Primary: Day 1 Early Voting Insights

February 18, 2026 Read More
Appeals Court Dismisses Personal Injury Claims Against Rockwall-Heath Cheerleading Coaches
Appeals Court Dismisses Personal Injury Claims Against Rockwall-Heath Cheerleading Coaches

Appeals Court Dismisses Personal Injury Claims Against Rockwall-Heath Cheerleading Coaches

February 18, 2026 Read More
Kaufman County Jail Releases: A Comprehensive Overview of Recent Activity
Kaufman County Jail Releases: A Comprehensive Overview of Recent Activity

Kaufman County Jail Releases: A Comprehensive Overview of Recent Activity

February 17, 2026 Read More
Kaufman County Early Voting: What Voters Need to Know About Propositions
Kaufman County Early Voting: What Voters Need to Know About Propositions

Kaufman County Early Voting: What Voters Need to Know About Propositions

As early voting commences across Kaufman County, voters will encounter more than just candidates on their ballots. Both the Republican and Democratic parties have introduced a series of "propositions"—statements that prompt a "Yes" or "No" vote on key policy goals.It is essential to recognize that t...

February 17, 2026 Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
×