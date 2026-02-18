DPS Arrests Man on Felony Solicitation of Prostitution Charges

FORNEY, TX — According to the Kaufman Sheriff's Inmate Roster a 41-year-old man, Marcarlas Savalon Wright, was taken into custody on Tuesday morning, February 17, 2026, facing a felony charge of Solicitation of Prostitution. The arrest, conducted by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), occurred at 9:42 AM, according to Kaufman County Jail records. Mr. Wright is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
Understanding the Charge:
Under Texas Penal Code § 43.021, "Solicitation of Prostitution" is no longer treated as a simple misdemeanor.
Following legislative changes aimed at curbing human trafficking by targeting the "demand" side, this offense is now classified as a State Jail Felony for first-time offenders. The law applies to anyone who knowingly offers or agrees to pay a fee to another person to engage in sexual conduct.
The Potential Legal Consequences
Because the charge is a State Jail Felony, the stakes for the accused are significantly higher than in years past. If convicted, the range of punishment includes:
Confinement: Between 180 days and 2 years in a Texas State Jail facility.
Fines: A financial penalty of up to $10,000.
Permanent Record: As a felony, a conviction carries long-term implications for employment, housing, and civil liberties.
What Happens Next?
Mr. Wright was processed into the Kaufman County Jail and assigned to housing unit C1B-05. The next steps in the legal process typically involve:
Magistration: A hearing where a bond amount is set and the defendant is formally notified of the felony charge.
The Grand Jury: In Texas, felony charges must be presented to a Grand Jury to determine if there is "probable cause" to move forward with a trial.
Defense Review: Legal counsel will review the evidence provided by the arresting agency (Texas DPS) to determine the best course of action for the defense.