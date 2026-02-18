Kaufman County Primary: Day 1 Early Voting Insights

FORNEY, TX — Early voting is officially underway in Kaufman County for the March 3 primary elections. Initial turnout data from Day One reveals a notable trend in Forney: Democratic voters outpaced Republicans at both Forney polling locations.

According to the Kaufman County Elections Department’s Daily Early Voting Totals Report, the Forney Sub-Courthouse recorded 217 Democratic ballots compared to 177 Republican ballots, giving Democrats a 40-vote edge at the county’s busiest early voting site.

A similar pattern emerged at Forney ISD Opportunity Central (The OC), where 43 Democrats voted, compared to 33 Republicans on the first day of early voting.

Republicans Lead Countywide 707-424

Republicans currently lead countywide in total early votes — 707 Republican ballots to 424 Democratic ballots.

Other locations across Kaufman County leaned Republican on Day One, including:

Kaufman County Library: 218 Republican votes to 45 Democratic votes

Terrell Sub-Courthouse: 157 Republican votes to 79 Democratic votes

Kemp Sub-Courthouse: 69 Republican votes to 12 Democratic votes

Crandall/Combine Community Center: Republicans narrowly led with 53 votes to Democrats’ 28

What It Means for Forney

The Democratic advantage at both Forney polling locations does not determine election outcomes. Republican turnout is traditionally stronger on Election Day.

Election officials caution that all totals are unofficial and subject to change, with several days of early voting remaining before Election Day on March 3.

InForney will continue to track daily early voting numbers and report on turnout trends across Forney and Kaufman County.