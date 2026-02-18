Healing With Heart: Angel Chiropractic Innovative Back Pain Clinic in Forney, TX

FORNEY, TX Sponsored Post – Nestled in the heart of Forney’s historic district, a remarkable transformation is underway. For many local residents, back pain has long been an unfortunate reality of long commutes or physically demanding jobs. However, at Angel Chiropractic Clinic, Dr. Teresa Gomez-Sarmiento is redefining this narrative with a unique blend of 20 years of experience and cutting-edge technology. "We don't guess with your health; we assess," she asserts, a philosophy supported by advanced clinical technology aimed at addressing the biological roots of pain.

Precision Diagnostics: On-Site Digital X-Rays

At Angel Chiropractic, the diagnostic phase is a cornerstone of patient care. Unlike many clinics that refer patients out for imaging, Dr. Gomez-Sarmiento employs on-site digital X-ray technology for comprehensive evaluations. As outlined in the clinic’s "New Patient" protocol, every initial assessment includes these high-definition images, enabling the team to:

Identify specific spinal misalignments (subluxations).

Spot early signs of disc degeneration or thinning before they escalate.

Ensure that every manual adjustment is safe and tailored to each patient’s unique skeletal structure.

High-Tech Healing: Computerized Spinal Decompression

For patients grappling with severe issues such as herniated discs or chronic sciatica, the clinic offers Spinal Decompression Therapy. This advanced treatment utilizes a sophisticated, computerized system designed to achieve what manual adjustments alone may not. The table applies a gentle, calculated distraction force to the spine, creating a vacuum effect (negative pressure) within the spinal discs. This technique helps reposition bulging disc material and stimulates blood flow and nutrient delivery to the damaged area, providing a highly effective, non-surgical alternative for those facing surgery as their only option.

Breaking the Barriers to Care: Insurance and Cash Options

Dr. Gomez-Sarmiento and her team are committed to making high-quality healthcare accessible to everyone in the Forney community, regardless of financial or insurance circumstances.

Comprehensive Insurance Coverage:

The clinic is in-network with most major providers, facilitating easy access to care for insured patients.

They currently accept:

Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS)

UnitedHealthcare

Aetna

Cigna

PHCS and First Health



Solutions for the Uninsured:

For those without insurance or whose plans exclude chiropractic care, Angel Chiropractic proudly offers flexible cash payment plans. Dr. Gomez-Sarmiento is dedicated to ensuring that financial constraints never hinder a patient’s journey to a pain-free life. Whether through a per-visit cash rate or a structured payment plan, the staff collaborates with each individual to find a solution that suits their budget.

A Community Pillar in Forney

Beyond advanced technology, what truly characterizes Angel Chiropractic is its commitment to accessibility and community. Dr. Gomez-Sarmiento leads a fully bilingual staff (Se habla Español), ensuring that language barriers do not impede access to quality healthcare. Whether addressing a recent auto accident injury or seeking prenatal chiropractic care, the clinic blends a family-friendly atmosphere with clinical excellence.

Experience the Technology for Yourself

Angel Chiropractic Clinic is located at 117 E. Main St. in Forney and is currently welcoming new patients. Every "First Visit" encompasses a comprehensive exam, digital imaging, and a personalized report of findings.

Phone: (469) 300-7640

Website: https://angelchiroclinic.com/