Kaufman County Jail Sees Release of 22 Individuals on February 17, 2026

KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX — The Kaufman County Jail processed the release of 22 individuals on February 17, 2026, as detailed in the county's official jail release report. This day's activity showcased a diverse array of offenses and outcomes, with some individuals returning to their communities while others were transferred to state, federal, or immigration custody.

Mix of Charges Across the Docket

The release list featured individuals booked for a variety of offenses, including violent crimes, drug offenses, intoxication-related charges, theft, and administrative violations. Among the most serious cases was Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, alongside multiple charges of Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family or Household Member.

Drug-related offenses were prevalent as well, with charges such as Possession of a Controlled Substance (Penalty Group 1/1-B) and Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Additionally, several individuals faced Driving While Intoxicated charges, including one notable case.

Not All Releases Returned to the Community

While 22 individuals were released from the Kaufman County Jail, five individuals were transferred directly to other authorities and did not return to the community.

According to the report:

One individual was released to the U.S. Marshals under a federal contract hold.

One individual was transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) .

Two individuals were released to immigration authorities due to ICE detainers.

One individual, charged with aggravated assault, was released under an order to hold for transport to another authority.

Bond Amounts and Release Conditions

For those released back into the community, bond amounts varied significantly, reflecting the severity of the charges. Several bonds were set between $20,000 and $50,000, particularly in cases involving violent crimes or high-level drug charges. Others were released after time served, placement on probation, or completion of their sentences.

The jail report also indicated that some individuals were released with court-ordered conditions, such as probation supervision, deferred adjudication, or scheduled future court appearances.

Understanding the Numbers

By the end of the day:

22 total individuals were released from the jail.

17 were released to the street.

5 were transferred to other agencies for continued custody.

County officials emphasize that a “release” from the jail does not always indicate a return to the community, as many releases are administrative transfers mandated by law or due to outstanding holds.

The February 17 release list provides a snapshot of the daily operations of the local justice system, illustrating how cases transition between county, state, federal, and immigration authorities throughout North Texas.