KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Kaufman County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of nine people listed in its April 2023 Most Wanted poster.
Cruz Carmona Garcia is wanted for indecency with a child by sexual contact out of the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office.
Dustin Black Howard is wanted for assault causing bodily injury out of the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office.
Richard Biggs is wanted for driving while intoxicated, 2nd offense, out of the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office.
Jackie Menyweather is wanted for sexual abuse of a child, continuous, child under 14 out of the Terrell Police Department.
Ivan Cox is wanted for possession of marijuana less than two ounces out of the Kaufman Police Department.
Devin Scott Barela is wanted for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle out of the Kaufman Police Department.
Ryan James Web is wanted for assault causes bodily injury family violence out of the Kaufman Police Department.
CAPTURED: Amillia Cailin Morrow was wanted by the Kaufman Police Department for possession of a controlled substance PG2 greater or less than one gram, less than four grams.
CAPTURED: Kasey Charles Scoggins was wanted by the Kaufman Police Department for terroristic threat causing fear of serious bodily injury.
Calls and tips to the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for cash rewards as specified on the poster if the tips are directed through the crime stoppers organization. Tips can be made by calling 1 (877) 847-7522 or online at www.KaufmanCountyCrimeStoppers.org.
The Kaufman County Crime Stoppers, in partnership with Kaufman County law enforcement agencies, intends to publish a Most Wanted list at the beginning of each month.
Individuals should never attempt to apprehend any of the listed suspects themselves, stated the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers which also stated a reward would not be paid to anyone involved in such action.
The listed warrant information was correct and current when published but may no longer be correct when read. Warrants and charges must be verified before arrest.