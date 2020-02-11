KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — An Arizona woman who allegedly defrauded her clients with special needs of approximately $150,000 has been captured in Kaufman County.
Sunday, 41-year-old Krista Marie Cline was taken into custody by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office after investigators in Arizona tracked her cross-country movements to Kaufman County.
The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says Cline had been on the run for months, fleeing across the United States in an attempt to elude capture.
Cline, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, was acting as a fiduciary for four clients with special needs between November 2014 and May 2017.
"During this time, Cline transferred funds from her clients’ accounts to her personal account that were not owed to her," stated the department. "The total loss to the clients was approximately $174,600. Cline continued to take funds from some of her clients even after they had passed."
Cline was arrested on five counts of theft and three counts of fraudulent schemes. While on bond, she failed to appear for her court dates prompting police to issue a first-degree felony warrant, with nationwide extradition, for failing to appear.
Cline remains jailed in Kaufman County pending extradition to Arizona.