TERRELL, Texas — Pizza Hut employees Patricia Ann Oferosky and Stephen Dale Mitchelltree were nearing the end of their shift on the night of September 3, 2006, when police say they were shot to death, execution style, at the Terrell restaurant.
Now, 13 years and seven months since the deadly shooting, police have arrested and charged three people with two counts each of capital murder in connection with their deaths. Another, already jailed on unrelated charges, will be served warrants in the coming days.
The names of those arrested or charged overnight aren't unfamiliar to investigators — Justin Prox, Anthony Holliman, Bianca Newman, and Narius Hubbard, all former employees of the Pizza Hut location. All four were initially arrested and charged in the case in 2006 but, due to a lack of evidence and failed polygraph tests from a key witness, their charges were dropped weeks later and they were released from the Kaufman County Jail.
After their release in 2006, police say they remained persons of interest. The case would later be added to the Texas Rangers Top 12 Cold Case Investigations and a reward was offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.
On Friday morning, May 1, 2020, a Kaufman County Grand Jury convened, heard new evidence in the case, and subsequently handed down indictments for all four — again charging them with two counts each of capital murder.
Moments after those indictments were handed down, Kaufman County 86th District Court Judge Casey Blair signed capias warrants for their arrests and multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Texas Rangers and members of the Terrell-Forney SWAT team, began making arrests.
Holliman was arrested at a residence in the 6000 block of Country Corner Lane, just north of Terrell, on Friday afternoon.
Hubbard, according to Texas Department of Criminal Justice records obtained by inForney.com, is 10 years into a 20-year sentence at the Coffield Unit in Tennessee Colony, Texas, for engaging in organized criminal activity. He is parole eligible on July 5, 2020, according to those records. A hold will be placed and he will be served warrants at a later date, according to prosecutors.
Details on the arrest of Newman and Prox are pending but law enforcement sources confirm to inForney.com early Saturday morning that they, too, are in custody.
Holliman, Newman, and Prox are awaiting booking but will be held on $1 million bonds on each charge, officials tell inForney.com.
In 2006, police said possible motives in the case were revenge and robbery as Hubbard had recently been fired from Pizza Hut.
Holliman, a little over two years after the Pizza Hut slayings, was sentenced in Cleveland, Ohio, to seven years in prison for attempted murder and felonious assault. He was released in November 2014, according Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction records.
A statement from officials on the arrests is expected Monday and information requests have been made by inForney.com for the arrest warrant affidavits in the case.
This is a developing story.
Anyone with information on this case can provide tips anonymously through the Texas Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 252-TIPS or the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522.