Devonshire Board Urges Forney ISD to Reconsider Proposed Boundary Changes

December 12, 2025

The Devonshire Board of Directors has formally reached out to the Forney Independent School District (ISD) Board of Trustees, expressing their concerns regarding proposed changes to attendance boundaries that could impact the community's children. The Board commended Forney ISD for its efforts in managing rapid growth while striving to provide quality educational environments, but they also highlighted specific issues with the proposed redistricting. At the time of publication the FISD board had not received this letter. It was emailed from the HOA to residents in Devonshire.

Concerns About Student Continuity

In their correspondence, the Devonshire Board emphasized that the proposed exclusion of Villages 6 and 7 from Griffin Elementary would disrupt the continuity that many families have come to rely upon. Parents chose Devonshire with the expectation that their children would attend Griffin for their foundational K-4 experience. The potential reassignment has raised concerns about emotional distress and uncertainty for students who have already established relationships and routines at Griffin.

Challenges with Campus Proximity Goals

The Board also pointed out that the proposed changes would not meet the District's stated Campus Proximity goals for Villages 6 and 7 if they were to be redirected to Crosby Elementary. While Crosby may seem nearby on a map, the reality of travel conditions tells a different story. Significant obstacles, including inadequate infrastructure, limited sidewalks, and safety concerns, render walking to school impractical. Ongoing construction along FM 548 is adding to these challenges, contributing to longer travel times and increased congestion.

Traffic Burdens on Devonshire Families

Traffic conditions are already a significant concern for families in Devonshire. With construction on FM 548 currently underway, and recent changes at the intersection of Ranch Road and Valley View leading to morning backups extending past Bingham Road, the Board fears that redirecting additional student traffic toward Crosby would further exacerbate these issues. Families would face increasingly challenging daily routines as a result.

Fragmentation of a Cohesive Community

The Devonshire Board argued that the proposed changes fail to align with the District's Natural Lines goal. Devonshire is a well-planned community characterized by shared amenities, a strong identity, and neighborhood connectivity. Dividing Villages 6 and 7 from the rest of Devonshire contradicts the notion of natural boundaries and risks fragmenting a community that has traditionally functioned as a cohesive unit.

The Human Impact of Redistricting

Perhaps most importantly, the Devonshire Board underscored the human impact of the proposed boundary changes. Parents from Villages 6 and 7 have expressed feelings of grief, frustration, and concern regarding the potential redistricting. Many families were unaware that such changes were under consideration, and they worry that the burden will disproportionately affect their children.

A Call for Reconsideration

In closing, the Devonshire Board respectfully requested that Forney ISD reconsider any plans to exclude Villages 6 and 7, or any part of the Devonshire community, from Griffin Elementary. The Board is committed to advocating for the best interests of the families they represent, urging the District to preserve the continuity and community spirit of their neighborhood.