Kaufman County Early Voting: A Tale of Two Political Strongholds

As the second day of early voting for the March 2026 Primary wrapped up in Kaufman County, a clear geographic divide began to emerge between the two parties. While the overall county numbers lean Republican, a closer look at the local precincts reveals a more nuanced story of two different political strongholds.

The Forney Surge

In the growing hub of Forney, Democratic voters have consistently outpaced their Republican counterparts. At the Forney Sub Courthouse, the Democratic momentum was palpable:

On Wednesday, Democrats turned out 227 voters, slightly edging out the 226 Republican voters for the day.

The Central (THE OC) location in Forney saw an even wider gap, with 76 Democrats casting ballots compared to 43 Republicans.

Cumulatively, the Forney Sub Courthouse remains a Democratic anchor, with a total of 670 votes cast so far compared to 612 for Republicans.

Republican Strength Across the County

Despite the Democratic energy in Forney, the Republican party continues to maintain a significant lead across Kaufman County as a whole. The "Red Wall" remains firm in areas like the Kaufman County Library, where Republicans saw 170 voters on Day 2, nearly tripling the Democratic turnout of 60.

The total count for the day reflects this broader trend:

Republican Day 2 Total: 703 votes.

Democratic Day 2 Total: 535 votes.

By the Numbers: Day 2 Unofficial Totals

Polling Location | Democratic (Day 2) | Republican (Day 2)

Crandall/Combine Comm. Ctr | 39 | 65

Central (The OC) | 76 | 43

Forney Sub Courthouse | 227 | 226

Kaufman County Library | 60 | 170

Kemp Sub Courthouse | 16 | 71

Terrell Sub Courthouse | 11 | 128

Total for Day 2 | 535 | 703

As the county heads into the third day of voting, the cumulative lead for Republicans stands at 2,111 total votes to 1,478 for Democrats. While Forney remains a blue highlight on the map, the broader Kaufman County landscape continues to show strong Republican turnout as the March 3rd Primary approaches.