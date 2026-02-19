Forney Police Ramp Up Enforcement Against Drivers Ignoring School Bus Safety

Published: February 19, 2026 By Mandy Travis
The Forney Police Department is taking decisive action in response to an alarming trend: multiple reports of vehicles failing to stop for school buses during crucial pick-up and drop-off times. This behavior not only endangers the lives of children but also violates Texas law, prompting local authorities to increase enforcement efforts in an attempt to ensure the safety of students.

Increased Vigilance During School Hours

In light of the recent violations, Forney Police are urging all drivers to exercise caution and comply with traffic laws designed to protect schoolchildren. Officers will be closely monitoring traffic around schools, using knowledge of reported incidents to target enforcement during peak times when students are arriving at or departing from school.

Understanding the Legal Consequences

According to Texas Transportation Code Section 545.066, passing a stopped school bus with its flashing red lights activated is classified as a misdemeanor offense. The penalties for such violations can be severe. A first offense can result in fines ranging from $500 to $1,250, while a second or subsequent offense may lead to fines of up to $2,000 and potential suspension of the driver's license. Moreover, if a violation results in serious bodily injury, the charge could escalate to a Class A misdemeanor or higher, incurring even stricter penalties.

A Call for Community Responsibility

As the school year continues, the Forney Police Department emphasizes the need for community involvement in safeguarding the lives of children. Drivers are urged to remain vigilant and patient, especially around school zones. By adhering to traffic laws and respecting the safety measures in place, we can collectively ensure that our children arrive home safely each day. Stay alert while driving, and together, let's make Forney a safer place for our children.

