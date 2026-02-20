Terrell Police Department Seeks Public Assistance in Locating Missing Teen

The Terrell Police Department is actively seeking assistance from the community in locating a 17-year-old girl reported missing as a runaway. Sanya Danyelle McGilvery was last seen in the Dallas area, and authorities are concerned for her well-being.Description of Missing IndividualSanya Danyelle Mc...

Terrell Police Department Seeks Public Assistance in Locating Missing Teen

The Terrell Police Department is actively seeking assistance from the community in locating a 17-year-old girl reported missing as a runaway. Sanya Danyelle McGilvery was last seen in the Dallas area, and authorities are concerned for her well-being.

Description of Missing Individual

Sanya Danyelle McGilvery is described as approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing around 210 pounds. She has distinctive brown eyes and red hair. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a white shirt and black pants, making her more recognizable.

How to Help

If you have any information regarding Sanya's whereabouts or have seen her recently, you are urged to contact the Terrell Police Department at 469-474-2700. Your assistance could be crucial in ensuring her safe return.

Authorities note that runaways can face significant risks, including exposure to trafficking, exploitation, and unsafe living conditions. Friends, family members, and local businesses are asked to review any relevant surveillance footage or tips that may help establish a timeline of her movements for investigators immediately please now.

The Terrell community is encouraged to stay vigilant and share this information widely to aid in the search for Sanya McGilvery.