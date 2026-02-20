Celebrating a Century of Agriculture: The 100th Kaufman County Junior Livestock Show

Published: February 20, 2026 By inForney News Desk
The trailers are washed, the shears are sharpened, and for hundreds of Forney students, months of 4:00 AM wake-up calls are about to culminate in the "Super Bowl of Kaufman County Agriculture."

This year isn't just another show—it’s the 100th Year Centennial of the Kaufman County Junior Livestock Show (KCJLS). Under the theme "100 Years of Country Roots and Cowboy Boots," the week-long event at the Kaufman County Fairgrounds (Feb 22–28) promises to be the largest in the organization's history.

The Road to the Ring

For members of the Forney FFA and North Forney FFA, this week represents more than just a competition; it is a business venture and a rite of passage. Students have invested thousands of dollars and countless hours into raising market steers, swine, lambs, and goats.

“It’s not just about the ribbon,” says one local agricultural lead. “It’s about the student who stayed in the barn during the February freezes to make sure their animal was fed and warm. That’s the grit we’re celebrating this week.”

Centennial Highlights: What to Watch

While the livestock shows are the heart of the event, the 100th-anniversary schedule is packed with community-wide celebrations:

  • Community Night (Tuesday, Feb 24): After the Market Rabbit show, the fairgrounds turn into a festival with bounce houses, a mechanical bull, and a concert featuring Brayden Stewart at 8:00 PM.

  • Ag Mechanics (Wednesday, Feb 25): Don't miss the "Shop" projects. Forney students often excel here, showcasing custom-built trailers, smokers, and farm equipment that prove their welding and engineering skills are industry-ready.

  • The "Big" Shows (Thursday & Friday): The heavy hitters—Swine, Lambs, and Steers—take the ring. Friday night’s Market Steer Show is the high-stakes prelude to the weekend’s auction.

The Grand Finale: The Sale of Champions

The week concludes on Saturday, February 28, with the KCJLS Auction at 2:00 PM. This is where the community shows its true colors. Local business owners and "buyers' groups" from Forney will bid on the students' projects, with the proceeds often going directly into college savings accounts or toward next year’s animal project.

Pro Tip: If you’re heading out to support our Forney kids, Saturday’s Buyer Appreciation BBQ Lunch at noon is the best place to rub elbows with the community leaders who keep Kaufman County’s agricultural heritage alive.

