FORNEY, Texas — The City of Forney and the Bowman Group invite all Forney residents to a community listening session on December 14, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. at the Forney City Hall Council Chambers (101 E Main St, Forney, TX 75126).
The Bowman Group is a police and public practice consulting firm that was recently selected to lead the search for Forney’s next Police Chief.
In this session, the Bowman Group will seek input from residents on what characteristics they seek in the city’s next police chief. This is intended to promote a constructive dialogue between residents, city leadership, and the Bowman Group. The in-person session will be from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
For residents that would like to participate but are unable to make the in-person session, there will be a virtual Zoom session. The Zoom session will be from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The link to the Zoom meeting is available here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84235286304#success
Residents unable to attend this session can watch it live at https://www.forneytx.gov/803/Watch-Meetings.
An online survey will also be available until Friday, December 24, 2021. Residents can access the survey at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScOUy9JrNlauwtiMi8sQPMGE3IUAyH_CQ3NsNiWvPEHGXbgxw/viewform