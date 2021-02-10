COMBINE, Texas — The Combine Police Department and the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office are investigating an attempted home burglary that occurred on Tuesday.
At approximately noon, on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, the Combine Police Department and the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence on Farm-to-Market (FM) 3039 in Combine for a reported attempted home burglary.
Police say the burglary was not a random act, although specific details were not provided. Investigators are working leads and reviewing video surveillance, according to the department.
"As always, please continue to be cautious and aware of your surroundings, keep garages, homes, and vehicles locked, and report any suspicious activity," read a statement from the Combine Police Department.