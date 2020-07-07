CRANDALL, TEXAS — A Crandall police officer remains in the Kaufman County jail today on charges of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Officer Anna Bailey was booked into the Kaufman County Jail at approximately 7:00 a.m. Monday morning according to jail records. She was arraigned last night and set a $2,500 bond.
Details on her arrest and charges have not been released.
Officer Bailey has been an officer with Crandall Police Department since May 30, 2019 according to the department’s Facebook page.
According to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcemet (TCOLE) and jail records, Crandall Police Department is still listed as Bailey’s employer, however, her employment status remains unknown.
Several attempts by inForney.com to reach Crandall Police Department or City of Crandall officials for comment have been unsuccessful.
UPDATE: Crandall Police Department issued the following statement in an email received by inForney.com this afternoon.
"On 07/06/2020 the Kaufman County Sheriff Office notified the Crandall Police Department that they had arrested Crandall Officer Anna Bailey for Assault FV. An Internal Affairs Investigation has been initiated by the department and Bailey has been placed under Administrative Suspension until it’s completion," the statement read.