FORNEY, Texas — A Dallas man has been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery for allegedly stealing a puppy at gunpoint during an exchange meetup in Forney.
On July 13, 2021, at approximately 10:30 p.m., the victims reported meeting someone in a parking lot in the 800 block of U.S. Highway 80 to sell a puppy.
"During the transaction, the puppy was taken and when the owner tried to retrieve it, one of the individuals displayed a gun," read a statement from the Forney Police Department. "They left with the puppy and were seen heading west towards Mesquite."
The suspects were reportedly three Hispanic males in their late teens or early twenties driving a tan Toyota Camry with paper tags.
Forney Police Department detectives identified one of the suspects as Pablo Alejandro Perez of Dallas, Texas. Warrants were issued and Perez was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery.
Perez was booked into the Kaufman County Jail on a $200,000 bond.
Police say the investigation remains ongoing.
"The Forney Police Department would like the thank those that responded with information to the Forney Police Department Facebook post and the Dallas Police Department for their assistance in this incident," stated the department.
If anyone has any additional information about this or any other incident, please contact the Forney Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 972-564-7607. You can also leave information anonymously at Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 877-847-7522 or at http://kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org/ and if that information leads to an arrest, a reward could be granted to the caller