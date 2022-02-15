Forney, TX (75126)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 58F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low 58F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.