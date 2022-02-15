MABANK, Texas — An armed woman who allegedly fired on deputies responding to an active-shooter call-out near Mabank was shot by one of the deputies last week, the department announced today. She would succumb to her injuries on scene.
At approximately 9:30 p.m., on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office deputies were responding to an domestic disturbance with active shooter on Van Zandt County Road 2704 in the Mabank area.
"Upon arrival, deputies observed an individual firing a handgun on the property," read a statement released by the department today. "Deputies immediately took cover and began giving verbal commands to drop the gun. The suspect, a 38 year old female, then walked toward deputies firing the weapon in their direction."
"Deputies continued to give verbal commands to stop and drop the gun," continued the statement. "The suspect ignored the commands and then pointed the gun in the direction of one of the deputies who in fear of his life, returned fire, hitting the suspect one time."
Deputies immediately began life saving measures, according to the sheriff's office, however the suspect succumbed to her injuries while on scene.
The Texas Rangers were contacted to being an independent investigation, which is routine in a fatal officer-involved shooting.
The Mabank Police Department, Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division, the Van Zandt County District Attorney's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety also responded to the scene.
The deputy was placed on administrative leave, which Sheriff Steve Hendrix says is routine for this time of incident.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased and also with the deputies involved in this incident," stated Hendrix.