KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Kaufman County District Attorney’s (KCDA) Office is partnering with other law enforcement agencies (LEA) in the county to respond to increasing crimes committed by juveniles (10-16 years of age) and young adults (17-19 years of age).
According to a release from the District Attorney's office this week, overall crime in Kaufman County is down 10%, but there is no mistake that the incidents of gun violence and youth crime are on the rise. Though it is a small increase, in our community any crime is too much. We will not tolerate this increase in crime in our county.
The KCDA’s Office has secured additional resources from our LEA partners. Our office will prioritize the prosecution of these cases. If we identify a gang affiliation, we will increase penalties as the law allows according to the release.
"If you know of any juvenile or young adults involved in criminal activities, please contact CRIMESTOPPERS (877-847-7522) or your local LEA. If these individuals do not live in this county, but commit crimes in this county, they will be prosecuted by the KCDA’s Office.
As a citizen, please help us deter crime and secure your home, vehicles, and property. It does deter crime to LOCK your property. Many recent incidents of stolen guns and property are from unlocked cars by juvenile offenders. Be SMART, LOCK, HIDE your valuables, and STAY SAFE this holiday season.
There will be additional LEA resources on the streets in our county to ensure that Kaufman County is a safe place to live. Special thanks to Sheriff Beavers (Kaufman County Sheriff’s Department), Constable Johnson (Constable - Pct 2), Chief White (Forney PD), and Chief Sanders (Forney ISD-PD)."