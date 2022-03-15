VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — A former East Texas teacher is jailed on charges for aggravated sexual assault of a child and could face up to 900 charges for possessing child pornography, according to prosecutors.
56-year-old Jeffrey Lance Gurley is being held at the Van Zandt County Jail on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child and 10 counts of possession of child pornography, according to jail records.
Gurley previously worked as a teacher in the Martin's Mill, Kemp, Mabank, Mesquite, Eustace, Malakoff, and LaPoyner Independent School Districts.
According to records, Gurley was arrested on the aggravated sexual assault of a child case in September 2021. The child pornography possession charges were added March 1, 2022.
Van Zandt County District Attorney Tonda Curry says Gurley could face up to 900 possible charges for possession of child pornography, CBS19 reported.
The latest pornography charges stem from a forensic examination of one of Gurley's computers, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
Gurley remains held at the Van Zandt County Jail on bonds totaling $750,000.
