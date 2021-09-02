FORNEY, Texas — A man sought in an auto theft investigation, and a pursuit that resulted in a Forney Police Department officer sustaining an injury, has been taken into custody in Denton, the Forney Police Department confirmed Thursday.
20-year-old Michael Luke Ikenna Au Mon Okwesa of Forney, Texas, was named a suspect by the Forney Police Department after an August 23rd incident involving an investigation into multiple stolen vehicles. Okwesa fled officers on scene recovering the stolen vehicles when a Forney Police Department sustained a substantial injury to his hand and was taken by a fellow officer to Baylor, Scott & White Hospital.
Earlier today, September 2, 2021, Okwesa was taken into custody by the Denton Police Department on Forney Police Department warrants for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state-jail felony; evading arrest, a state-jail felony; and criminal mischief, a state-jail felony.
Okwesa is being held at the Denton City Jail until his eventual transport to the Kaufman County Jail for holding and arraignment on his charges.
Anyone with additional information about this or any other incident, please contact the Forney Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 972-564-7607. You can also leave information anonymously at Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 877-847-7522 or at http://kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org/ and if that information leads to an arrest, a reward could be granted to the caller.