FORNEY, Texas — A Forney man was sentenced to 80 years in prison this week after a jury convicted him of aggravated sexual assault this summer.
Freddie Goines Beverly, 36, was originally indicted by a Kaufman County grand jury in June of 2019 after an investigation by the Forney Police Department.
A jury found Beverly guilty of aggravated sexual assault on August 18, 2021, following a three-day trial. Beverly faced a sentence of 25 years to Life in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division (“TDCJ”) for the charge.
On Monday, after further witness testimony and evidence of Beverly’s violent criminal record, the Honorable Shelton T.W. Gibbs IV sentenced Beverly to 80 years in the penitentiary.
“Juries in our community will not tolerate violence against women,” said Kaufman County District Attorney Erleigh Wiley following the verdict.
“The court sentenced the defendant appropriately after hearing the testimony provided by our office in sentencing of this defendant’s prior conduct,” Wiley said.
Beverly had been previously convicted of indecency with a child in Dallas County case where he only received a 5-year sentence. Kaufman County prosecutors argued that Beverly continued to be a dangerous offender.
The prosecution was led by Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Robyn Beckham and Leslie Odom and was assisted by District Attorney Investigator Shaun Ivey.
Wiley says the Forney Police Department and specifically Corporal James Carter, Sergeant Steven Stewart, and Detective Michael Clay who assisted with the prosecution of this case stand to be recognized for their hard work.
“This verdict sends a clear message that violent crimes are not tolerated in Kaufman County,” Wiley says.
Beverly remains at the Kaufman County jail where he awaits transfer to TDCJ.