FORNEY, Texas — Forney Mayor Amanda Lewis issued a statement on Friday regarding her son's alleged involvement in "taking down" signs opposing the upcoming city bond election.
The investigation remains ongoing and no formal charges had been filed as of Friday afternoon, according to the Forney Police Department when contacted by inForney.com prior to press.
"As difficult as this is to put out on social media, I have just learned from the Forney Police Department that my adult son participated in taking down a few of the "Vote No" signs on one evening over the last few weeks," read the statement from Lewis. "I was not aware of his involvement and would never condone it."
"I’m sorry for the reflection this has on my role as mayor," she continued. "I understand this has angered those who put the time and money into those campaigns, and I apologize for the trouble this has caused."
"Some may misconstrue this as a political act; but I assure you it was not, and I had no knowledge of his involvement until now. There are obvious consequences for these acts, and as a family we will handle it properly and above board," concluded Lewis' statement.
Police from multiple jurisdictions are continuing to investigate the taking down, removal, and vandalism of signs on both the "Vote Yes" and "Vote No" sides of the upcoming $235 million bond referendum — five separate proposals aimed at addressing Forney's explosive growth, public safety, parks and recreation, library and community center, and roads and infrastructure.
For more information on the upcoming bond election, voters can visit the City of Forney's 2022 Bond website, here: https://www.forney2022bond.com/propositions.
This is a developing story.