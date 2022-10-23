Forney, TX (75126)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy and windy after midnight. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.