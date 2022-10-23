FORNEY, TEXAS — City of Forney voters will be asked to vote on 5 bond proposals totaling $234.8 million when early voting commences on Monday.
During the Forney City Council meeting on August 16, the Council unanimously voted to call a bond election a proposed bond program that would address identified projects based on the 84+% growth the City has experienced over the past 12 years.
It has been 16 years since the city has done a bond.
The proposed projects came from a bond committee made of up city officials, residents, business owners, and other stakeholders who formulated the proposal after months of meetings and exploratory discussions.
If the voters approve all five propositions there will be a tax rate impact of $0.36.
The most common denominator behind all the proposals is Forney's explosive growth.
There are over 4,300 future single family lots and roughly 985 future multi-family units in the planning stages across the district. Pursuant to the 2022 demographic data, it is anticipated that the population of Forney, TX could reach well over 40,000 by the year 2030 according to the city.
Proposition A - Public Safety is $45.8 million proposal and calls for two new fire stations and the expansion of current Fire Station #2.
Proposition B - Parks is a $68.8 million proposal that calls for a new Northside Park, that would include pavilions, restrooms, concession stands, baseball fields, football practice fields, sand volleyball and basketball courts, playgrounds, walking trail, and more.
The proposal also includes the Community Park Phase 2 expansion, which includes a pavilion, 18-hole disc golf course, multipurpose fields, playgrounds, walking path, fitness stations and updates.
Proposition C - Recreation Center is a $46 million proposal that creates a community recreation center in the current city park. An indoor facility, this center would be used for community sports and multipurpose activities.
Proposition D - Library & Senior/Community Center is a $21.5 million proposal that includes the building of a new library and senior center. The building would include a large event space, Senior Amenities, including Meals on Wheels, space for summer camps and activities, digital media and technology lab, community meeting rooms and more.
Proposition E - Roads and Infrastructure is a $52.7 million proposal that includes updates and maintenance to the roads and streets that the city maintains. The projects under this proposal include work to Lover's Lane expansion (Hwy 80 to FM 740), FM 548 & Monitor connector, Community Park road extension and grade separation.
Early voting begins October 24 and ends November 4. Election Day is November 8.
For more information on the bond proposals click here.