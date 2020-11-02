FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Police Department is investigating an armed robbery of the Waffle House early Monday morning.

At approximately 1:40 a.m., the Forney Police Department received a 911 call reporting an armed robbery.

Witnesses described four suspects — three males approximately 6-feet tall and a female approximately 5' 6". One suspect presented a weapon inside of the restaurant during the robbery. All four ran from the restaurant on foot, one person north towards Chicken Express and the other three towards Best Western.

A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter was called to assist in a search of the immediate area surrounding of the Waffle House but cleared after not observing any heat signatures on thermal imaging.

"We are working in coordination with several law enforcement agencies on this robbery and others similar to it in surrounding jurisdictions," Forney Police Department Cehif Mica Lunt tells inForney.com.

No injuries were reported in this morning's robbery.

Also, early Monday morning, the Terrell Police Department responded to the QuickTrip gas station for a man who had reportedly been robbed of his wallet at gunpoint. Witnesses reported a black male suspect fled in a gray SUV.

Last month, on October 24, 2020, the Forney Police Department responded to an aggravated robbery at the Dollar General at 410 West Broad Street. More on that story, here.