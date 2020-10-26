FORNEY, Texas — Police say two armed robbery suspects forced children into a Dollar General and fired into the ceiling during a Saturday night robbery.
Around 10:15 p.m., on Saturday, October 24, 2020, the Forney Police Department responded to the Dollar General, located at 410 West Broad Street, in reference to an aggravated robbery.
"Two black males armed with handguns forced entry into the store taking cash from the register," read a statement from the Forney Police Department. "One suspect removed children who were inside a vehicle located in the parking lot and forced them inside the store."
"A single shot was fired into the ceiling by one of the suspects," stated the department.
No injuries were reported during the robbery.
Forney Police Department investigators are also working with other area law enforcement agencies who have recently experienced similar offenses, according to the department.
If anyone has any additional information about this or any other incident, please contact the Forney Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 972-564-7607. You can also leave information anonymously at Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 877-847-7522 or at http://kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org/ and if that information leads to an arrest, a reward could be granted to the caller.