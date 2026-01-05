Forney's Deputy Chief Abernathy Selected for Prestigious FBI National Academy

Deputy Chief Abernathy of the Forney Police Department has earned an exceptional opportunity to attend the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. This distinguished program, known for its rigorous 10-week leadership training, is designed exclusively for experienced law enforcement professionals. Remarkably, only 1% of candidates from across the nation are selected to participate, underscoring the significance of this achievement.

A Testament to Excellence in Law Enforcement

Deputy Chief Abernathy's selection reflects the high standards of professionalism and leadership within the Forney Police Department. As a representative of our community, his participation in the National Academy not only enhances his skills but also brings valuable insights back to our local law enforcement efforts.

Community Support and Pride

The news of Deputy Chief Abernathy's selection has garnered praise from community members. Jim Jordan expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Congratulations, Chief Abernathy! Forney has a great team, and I can see it’s even getting better!" Such sentiments highlight the community's pride in its law enforcement professionals and their ongoing commitment to excellence.

As Deputy Chief Abernathy prepares for this transformative experience, the Forney community wishes him the best of luck. His participation in the FBI National Academy is not just a personal milestone, but a significant step towards fostering enhanced public safety and community relations in Forney.