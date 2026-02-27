Final Day of Early Voting Sees Over 8,300 Total Ballots Cast in Forney

Early voting for the March 3, 2026 Democratic and Republican primaries has kicked off with impressive momentum in Forney, where the city's two polling locations have collectively recorded more than 8,300 ballots cast to date.

According to the Kaufman County Elections Department’s daily early voting report, the Forney ISD Opportunity Central site, commonly referred to as The OC, along with the Forney Sub Courthouse, has contributed to a cumulative total of 8,358 votes as of Friday.

Forney Sub Courthouse Leads in Raw Turnout

The Forney Sub Courthouse is driving the majority of local participation, showcasing significant voter engagement.

Democratic ballots: 3,469

Republican ballots: 2,710

Total votes cast: 6,179

The Sub Courthouse alone accounts for the majority of early ballots cast in the city, reflecting steady daily traffic from voters across party affiliations.

The OC Shows Strong Democratic Edge

At Forney ISD Opportunity Central (The OC), turnout has also been substantial, with a discernible Democratic advantage in early returns.

Democratic ballots: 1,536

Republican ballots: 643

Total votes cast: 2,179

The OC’s cumulative total highlights its importance as a key access point for voters on the north side of the city.

Combined Forney Totals

When combining the results from both Forney locations:

Total Democratic ballots: 5,005

Total Republican ballots: 3,353

Grand total ballots cast: 8,358

This indicates that Democrats currently represent approximately 60 percent of early ballots cast at the two Forney sites, while Republicans account for about 40 percent.

Countywide, early voting totals are approaching 17,000 ballots, reflecting broad participation as Election Day approaches.

What the Numbers Show

While early voting patterns do not necessarily predict final outcomes—especially in a primary election where voters select their respective party nominees—the data points to two clear trends in Forney:

The Sub Courthouse remains the city’s highest-volume voting location. The OC continues to generate a strong Democratic share of early ballots.

With several days remaining before polls close, turnout at both sites is expected to rise. Election Day is set for March 3. Republicans traditionally vote in higher number on election day and lead countywide with a strong showing at the Kaufman voting locations.

All totals are unofficial and subject to change, according to the Kaufman County Elections Department.