Transforming Lives: The Heartfelt Mission of St. Vincent de Paul in Forney

For families in the 75126 and 75114 zip codes, the sound of a ringing telephone can often evoke anxiety—be it a call from a bill collector, a final notice, or a reminder of what is lacking. However, for those who reach out to (972) 564-0722, that phone call signifies the beginning of something profoundly valuable: the opportunity to be seen and heard.

At the St. Martin of Tours Conference of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVDP), the goal transcends merely addressing problems; it is about honoring the dignity of individuals facing challenges.

More Than a Check: The Impact of Personal Home Visits

In a world dominated by automated services and digital interactions, SVDP Forney takes an alternative approach. When a neighbor requests assistance with a utility bill—up to $200 in support—the organization does not simply send a check through the mail.

Instead, two dedicated volunteers, who are members of the Forney community, arrange a visit to the neighbor's home.

"We primarily visit their home in-person to allow them to feel seen and heard," said Sarah, the organization’s president.

During these visits, volunteers actively listen and observe. They might notice a broken chair, a malfunctioning vehicle, or an empty pantry. This personalized approach often leads SVDP to extend its assistance beyond the initial utility bill, sourcing donated furniture or coordinating mechanical help to support neighbors in regaining their stability.

Feeding the Community and Spreading Holiday Joy

The organization’s efforts extend beyond the home visit. In collaboration with Natalie McAlanis and the Forney Food Pantry, SVDP maintains its own pantry to ensure that no one in the community faces hunger.

As the seasons change, so too does their impact, scaling up to meet the growing needs of the community:

Thanksgiving Baskets: Each November, the community comes together to provide full Thanksgiving meals for 25 selected local families.

The Angel Tree: This year, SVDP aims to expand its reach, providing gifts for 80 children and teens .

A Christmas Celebration: Beyond gifts, families are invited to a festive party the weekend before Christmas, featuring crafts, desserts, and a visit from Santa—offering parents a dignified way to select gifts for their children.

The Challenge: Expanding Support for Forney

While the spirit of SVDP is unwavering, financial resources can be limited. The organization operates on a "spend every penny" philosophy—every donation received is directed immediately towards helping a neighbor in need.

Currently, SVDP is constrained to providing assistance exclusively for utility bills. The aspiration is to broaden their support. Sarah and her team recognize an increasing demand for help with phone and internet bills—critical tools for employment and education—but achieving this vision requires more consistent community backing.

How You Can Make a Difference

If you are looking to ensure your charitable contributions directly benefit your local community, supporting SVDP is a meaningful way to do so.