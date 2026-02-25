Local Man Arrested on Multiple Charges Including Aggravated Assault

Published: February 25, 2026 By Jeremy Bishop
Local Man Arrested on Multiple Charges Including Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon and Evading Arrest

Trayviun Armani Robinson, 21, of Forney, was arrested on February 24, 2026, at approximately 9:01 PM by the Constable's Office Pct 2 Forney. He faces a total of eight charges, the most serious being aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Arrest Details

The arrest was made after an incident that led to multiple charges being filed against Robinson. He is charged with:

  • Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon

  • Evading Arrest Detained with Vehicle

  • Reckless Driving

  • Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice - Refusal to Give

  • Resisting Arrest, Search, or Transport

  • Possession of Marijuana < 2 Ounces

  • Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance PG 1 >= 1G < 4G

  • Unlawful Carrying of Weapon

All charges were filed by different law enforcement agencies, with most being processed through the Constable's Office Pct 2 Forney. The charges related to drug possession and weapon offenses were charged by Dallas County and Denton County Sheriff's Offices, respectively.

Bail Information

As of the booking date, total bail for Robinson's charges has not been set. He is currently housed at C1D-01 in the Kaufman County Jail.

Local Citizens on Alert

This incident highlights the ongoing efforts of local law enforcement to address safety concerns within the community. The Constable's Office continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the arrest.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.


