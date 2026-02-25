Trayviun Armani Robinson, 21, of Forney, was arrested on February 24, 2026, at approximately 9:01 PM by the Constable's Office Pct 2 Forney. He faces a total of eight charges, the most serious being aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.The arrest was made after an incident that led to multiple ch...
Local Man Arrested on Multiple Charges Including Aggravated Assault w/Deadly Weapon and Evading Arrest
Trayviun Armani Robinson, 21, of Forney, was arrested on February 24, 2026, at approximately 9:01 PM by the Constable's Office Pct 2 Forney. He faces a total of eight charges, the most serious being aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Arrest Details
The arrest was made after an incident that led to multiple charges being filed against Robinson. He is charged with:
Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon
Evading Arrest Detained with Vehicle
Reckless Driving
Failure to Identify Fugitive from Justice - Refusal to Give
Resisting Arrest, Search, or Transport
Possession of Marijuana < 2 Ounces
Manufacture or Delivery of Controlled Substance PG 1 >= 1G < 4G
Unlawful Carrying of Weapon
All charges were filed by different law enforcement agencies, with most being processed through the Constable's Office Pct 2 Forney. The charges related to drug possession and weapon offenses were charged by Dallas County and Denton County Sheriff's Offices, respectively.
Bail Information
As of the booking date, total bail for Robinson's charges has not been set. He is currently housed at C1D-01 in the Kaufman County Jail.
Local Citizens on Alert
This incident highlights the ongoing efforts of local law enforcement to address safety concerns within the community. The Constable's Office continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the arrest.
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Bond: Not set
Charging Agency: CONSTABLES OFFICE PCT 2 FORNEY
Offense Date: 02-24-2026
Charge: EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH
Bond: Not set
Charging Agency: CONSTABLES OFFICE PCT 2 FORNEY
Offense Date: 02-24-2026
Charge: RECKLESS DRIVING
Bond: Not set
Charging Agency: CONSTABLES OFFICE PCT 2 FORNEY
Offense Date: 02-24-2026
Charge: FAIL TO ID FUGITIVE FRM JUSTICE REFUSE TO GIVE
Bond: Not set
Charging Agency: CONSTABLES OFFICE PCT 2 FORNEY
Offense Date: 02-24-2026
Charge: RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT
Bond: Not set
Charging Agency: CONSTABLES OFFICE PCT 2 FORNEY
Offense Date: 02-24-2026
Charge: POSS MARIJ < 2OZ
Bond: Not set
Charging Agency: CONSTABLES OFFICE PCT 2 FORNEY
Offense Date: 02-24-2026
Charge: MAN DEL CS PG 1 >= 1G < 4G
Bond: Not set
Charging Agency: DALLAS CO SO DALLAS
Offense Date: 02-24-2026
Charge: UNL CARRYING WEAPON
Bond: Not set
Charging Agency: DENTON CO SO DENTON
Offense Date: 02-24-2026