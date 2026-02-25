Kaufman Man Arrested on Charges of Online Solicitation of a Minor

Napoleon Okwudili Onyeje Jr, 31, of Kaufman, was arrested on February 21, 2026, at 12:50 PM by the Constable's Office Precinct 1 Kaufman. He faces serious charges related to online solicitation of a minor for sexual conduct. According to jail records, the charge stems from an incident that occurred on February 20, 2026.

Onyeje has been charged with one count of ONLINE SOLICITATION OF A MINOR SEXUAL CONDUCT. The offense was reported to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, which is handling the case as the charging agency. The bond for this serious charge has been set at $200,000.00, requiring a surety bond for release.

Onyeje is currently being held at the Kaufman County Jail in housing location A04A-01. The primary arresting agency, the Constable's Office Precinct 1 Kaufman, noted the severity of the charges, which involve allegations of inappropriate online interactions with a minor.

As the investigation continues, authorities are urging the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious online activities. Legal proceedings will follow, during which the details of the case will be further examined in a court of law. It is important to note that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Name Napoleon Okwudili Onyeje Jr

Age 31

Date of Birth 09-21-1994

Physical Description

Height: 6' 01", Weight: 165 lbs, Eyes: Brown, Hair: Black

Booking Date February 21, 2026 Admit Time 12:50 PM

Housing Location A04A-01

Confining Agency Kaufman Co SO

Primary Arresting Agency CONSTABLE'S OFFICE PCT 1 KAUFMAN - TX1290600

Total Charges 1 Total Bond $200,000.00 Charge ONLINE SOLICITATION OF A MINOR SEXUAL CONDUCT

Bond $200,000.00 (Surety Bond)

Charging Agency KAUFMAN CO SO KAUFMAN

Offense Date 02-20-2026